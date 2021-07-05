MINISTRY of Community Development and Social Services, Acting Social Welfare Officer Morris Moono says various social cash transfer programmes are now efficient and predictable. But Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) Programmes Coordinator Edward Musosa has argued that there has been inconsistency in financing of social protection programmes as prescribed in the National Social Protection Policy. Speaking during Phoenix FM’s Let The People Talk programme, Friday, Moono said government had recognised the financing gaps and urgently addressed them in 2020. “Regarding the financing, government working with partners, has sourced for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.