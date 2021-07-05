KENYAN President Uhuru Kenyatta says Dr Kenneth Kaunda has left African presidents with a lesson that there is life after the high office. And President Edgar Lungu says, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and himself would not have been presidents if it was not for Kaunda’s free education policy. Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his country will never be able to pay the debt owned to Dr Kaunda and the people of Zambia for the moral and material support rendered to that country’s freedom fighters. Speaking during the official...



