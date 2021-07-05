President Edgar Lungu speaks shortly after he filed his nominations to re-contest as party presidential candidate ahead of the convention at the party secretariat on April 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AN Opinion Poll produced by an organisation called “The Political Science Association of Zambia” has projected that President Edgar Lungu will win the August 12 general elections, but fail to make the 50% per cent plus one threshold. The poll which has been dubbed “The 2021 Voter Behaviour and Candidate Choice” conducted in five provinces showed that PF Presidential candidate was likely to win with 44.5 percent of votes. The Opinion Poll was conducted in five provinces namely: Copperbelt, Luapula, Eastern, Southern and Western provinces. The Opinion Poll showed that...