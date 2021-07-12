PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says there will be confusion if the government decides to close markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Head of State says police should join in the sensitisation of Covid-19 safety guidelines because there is no space for arresting people while beating them would be inhumane. Speaking when he interacted with police officers at Mtendere Police station after touring Mtendere market, Friday, President Lungu called on police officers to sensitise the public on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. “We have been conducting [tours]...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.