CONGESTION has continued to be a challenge for correctional facilities in Lusaka as they are housing 3,091 inmates against a holding capacity of 1,217 as of yesterday. According to Lusaka Central Male Correctional Facility officer in charge Senior Superintendent Teddy Silwamba, the facility is holding 1,050 inmates against a 300 holding capacity. He was speaking during the opening of the criminal session before Judge Sharon Newa on Monday. “The breakdown for Lusaka region, Lusaka province is as follows; Lusaka Central Correctional Facility, 1,050; Lusaka Remand Correctional facility, 673; Mwembeshi Farm...



