UNKNOWN people have murdered and burnt Socialist Party Chisamba Council chairperson aspiring candidate Stallion Chobe near Ngweleni village, Kapiri-Mposhi where he had gone to do business. Central Province police commissioner Chola Katanga who confirmed the development, Tuesday, said the murder is believed to have occurred between July 9 and 11. “Police in Central Province are investigating a report of murder alleged to have occurred between 09th July, 2021 at unknown time and on 11th July, 2021 at 16:00 hours in the bush near Ngweleni Village in Chief Chipepo in Kapiri...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.