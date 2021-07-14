UNKNOWN people have murdered and burnt Socialist Party Chisamba Council chairperson aspiring candidate Stallion Chobe near Ngweleni village, Kapiri-Mposhi where he had gone to do business. Central Province police commissioner Chola Katanga who confirmed the development, Tuesday, said the murder is believed to have occurred between July 9 and 11. “Police in Central Province are investigating a report of murder alleged to have occurred between 09th July, 2021 at unknown time and on 11th July, 2021 at 16:00 hours in the bush near Ngweleni Village in Chief Chipepo in Kapiri...
