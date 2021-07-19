Ministry of National Development Planning permanent secretary in charge of development planning and administration Chola Chabala during the tour of the renovated and newly constructed office block in Lusaka July 18, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of National Development Planning permanent secretary Chola Chabala says keeping resources from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) locally will have a positive impact on the exchange rate. And Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) managing director Dr Samuel Bwalya says the institution’s accreditation to the GCF will improve the country’s access to funding for climate smart projects in the country. The GCF is a fund established within the framework of the United Nations as an operating entity of the financial mechanism to assist developing countries in adaptation and mitigation practices...