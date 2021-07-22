POLICE in Lusaka have arrested five suspects for proposing violence and brandishing offensive weapons in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the said video, the suspects were heard threatening violence on unknown individuals while stating that they were now the police because the police had failed to do their job.

And in a statement, Wednesday, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the suspects were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in Chazanga area and were yet to be charged.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested five suspects who were seen proposing violence whilst brandishing offensive weapons in a video which went viral on social media. Those arrested have been identified as Justine Chanda, Joseph Besa, James Sikalumbi, Joseph Chanda and Kassim Lungu. They were picked up in the early hours of today, 21st July, 2021 at about 03:00 hours from Lusaka’s Chazanga area,” said Katongo.

“They are yet to be charged with Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 (a) and (b) Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia. One suspect is still on the run and a manhunt has been launched. The warning to all those that would want to commit offences through social media is that they will not hide forever. One day they will have to answer to charges.”