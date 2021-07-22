State House special assistant to the President for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe addresses journalists at State House on February 19, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says President Edgar Lungu does not spend all his time reviewing an individual’s performance, in reference to Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja. Meanwhile, Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti says the six-month contract that President Lungu gave Kanganja to regain public confidence, was a mere pronouncement to calm citizens. In an interview, Wednesday, Chipampe said appointments and disappointments of public officials including the Inspector General of Police was a prerogative of the President. He said...