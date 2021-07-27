Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja during the official opening of the media training course in the safety and security of journalists at Lilayi training college in Lusaka on June 7, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed police officers to ensure that no political party leader abrogates the electoral code of conduct and COVID-19 regulations under the guise of distributing face masks. And Kanganja says he expects police officers to use force in bringing order in the country as their tolerance is being taken as a weakness by some political players. In a statement, Monday, Kanganja noted that political leaders were gathering large crowds under the guise of distributing face masks. “It has been observed that some political party...