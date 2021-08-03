Law Association of Zambia president Abyudi Shonga officiates at the peacebuilding meeting at Mulugunshi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 14, 2021 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has expressed concern over reports that the Police restricted UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s movement as he attempted to campaign in Chipata last week. In a statement, Monday, LAZ president Abyudi Shonga noted that during the campaign period, candidates that had successfully lodged in nominations were allowed to freely access the electorate, subject to adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. He, therefore, called on the Police not to hinder access of any political party to the electorate during the campaign period. “The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ)...