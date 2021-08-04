POLICE in Nakonde yesterday teargassed and attempted to block UPND president Hakainde Hichilema from entering the district. Hichilema, who was accompanied by party officials and supporters, tried to negotiate his way but to no avail. The Police started firing teargas canisters when one vehicle from the UPND entourage made it past them. Later in the afternoon, however, Hichilema and his entourage managed to enter Nakonde and went ahead with their road show. In a Facebook post, Hichilema said it was unfortunate that he was being blocked from driving to some...



