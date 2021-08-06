NEWLY-APPOINTED PF Political and Media Committee Spokesperson Amos Chanda says the Kwacha has rebounded against all major currencies because it has sensed continuity. And Chanda says despite the Kanyama killings, PF believes the general situation in the country is one which can ensure a free and fair election is held. Speaking during a media briefing, Thursday, Chanda said the PF could not speak on a possibility of handing over power to the opposition because all indications were that there would be continuity. He argued that the Kwacha had appreciated because...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.