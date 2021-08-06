POLICE in Mununga of Luapula Province have arrested 10 suspected UPND cadres for conduct likely to cause breach of peace and assault on police officers.

In a statement, Friday, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the cadres allegedly assaulted two police officers who were assigned to monitor the procession of UPND Presidential running mate Mutale Nalumango who was in the area.

“Police in Mununga of Luapula Province have arrested 10 suspected UPND cadres for offences of conduct likely to cause the breach of the peace and assault on police. It is alleged that on 05th August, 2021 around 12 05 hours, two police officers were assigned to monitor the procession of Mrs. Mutale Nalumango, the UPND Presidential running mate who was in Mununga to pay a courtesy call on Senior Chief Mununga at his Palace. A mob of the unruly cadres descended on the two police officers and assaulted them,” she stated.

“The Chief retainer in the area alerted police in Mununga on the occurrence and Police sent reinforcement and they managed to arrest 10 suspected UPND cadres for the subject offences. The suspects are in police custody.”

Katongo further refuted social media reports that police working together with PF cadres attacked peaceful UPND cadres, including Nalumango.

“We wish to refute reports on social media that police working together with cadres of the Patriotic Front attacked peaceful UPND cadres including Mrs Mutale Nalumango. No such incident occurred except for the violent conduct of suspected UPND cadres which led to the arrest of 10. Members of the public should treat the information circulating with the contempt it deserves and as mere political propaganda,” said Katongo.