HUNGER knows no tribe, those issuing tribal remarks don’t have brains, says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema. And Hichilema says the UPND government will double the amount being given to social cash transfer beneficiaries. Speaking to residents of Mungwi district in Northern Province, Thursday, Hichilema said the UPND would also implement good working conditions for civil servants. “We have suffered enough; we need to change government on the 12th of August. On the 12th of August, we need to change, you should wake up early and vote, the councillor UPND, MP...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.