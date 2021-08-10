MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) secretary general Lucky Mulusa says PF is a rejected party such that any pronouncement that it has won the elections will create chaos. In an interview, Monday, Mulusa said PF needed to dissolve after the polls because its governance culture was something which Zambians did not want to experience again. “There are no two ways about these elections, there is just one way, they are gone. Everything they try to do is actually backfiring, so PF is gone. The best way for the PF is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.