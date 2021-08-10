ZESCO corporate affairs manager Dr John Kunda says the partial blackout experienced in most parts of the country on Sunday was a result of a system fault at Kafue Gorge Upper power plant and had nothing to do with elections. And Dr Kunda has assured that the power utility company will supply power during and after the elections as it is mandated to do. ZESCO confirmed that it established that on Sunday, August 8 at 14:20 hours, the Zambia Interconnected Power System experienced a disturbance following a sudden loss of...



