PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Thursday’s high voter turnout was reminiscent of the way people turned up en masse to vote in 2011. President Lungu, who was accompanied by his wife Esther, was speaking after he cast his vote at Crawford School in Chawama, Thursday, morning. They arrived at the polling station shortly after the polling station opened at 06:00 hours and were one of the first people to cast their votes. The President, who expressed confidence that he would win. When asked about his impression of the election, he said...



