ACTION Aid Zambia country director Nalucha Ziba says conceding defeat should not only be a demand made of the opposition parties but the PF as well. And Ziba has warned that Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should handle election results expeditiously because unnecessary delays will cause tensions. In a statement, Ziba said the consequences of a poorly managed electoral process were too ghastly to contemplate. She added that COVID-19 regulations should not be used to deny legitimately accredited monitors from undertaking their roles. “As Zambia heads to the polls this...



