Law Association of Zambia president Abyudi Shonga officiates at the peacebuilding meeting at Mulugunshi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 14, 2021 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has called on the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) to ensure that citizens’ rights are protected by restoring the internet and access to social media platforms.

In a statement, Friday, LAZ president Abyudi Shonga said LAZ was gravely concerned at the shutdown of internet and social media platforms in the country.

He added that the association abhors any manner of assault on constitutionally protected rights of citizens.

“LAZ is also gravely concerned at the shutdown of internet and social media platforms in the country. The shutdown occurred during the period of voting on 12th August, 2021 and persists today. It is the view of LAZ that social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, are widely utilized by many Zambians as a medium of sharing and exchanging information. Our constitution, in Article 20(1) guarantees the right to information under the Bill of Rights,” Shonga said.

“LAZ abhors any manner of assault on constitutionally protected rights of the citizens of this country. LAZ calls upon the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) to urgently ensure that the rights of citizens are protected by the restoration of internet and access to social media platforms.”

Meanwhile, Shonga urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to announce results without fear or favour.

“Following the huge voter turnout of citizens yesterday (Thursday), it is now for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to discharge its constitutional mandate under Article 229 of the Constitution of Zambia. The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) therefore calls on ECZ to discharge its role of conducting the electoral process, including announcing election results, without fear or favor. LAZ further calls on political players and other stakeholders to give ECZ a chance to play its role within the legal parameters as expected under the principle of rule of law,” said Shonga.