Fr Emmanuel Chikoya during the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ELECTIONS Day Preliminary findings have revealed that at two percent of polling stations, CCMG monitors reported that a few individuals, one to five, were allowed to vote even though they did not have both an NRC and voters ID card or already had indelible ink on their fingers or their names were not on the voter’s register. The Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) reports that at three percent of polling stations, voting was suspended at some point during the day. Revealing the preliminary findings on the 2021 General Elections, Friday,...