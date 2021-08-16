OUTGOING Republican President Edgar Lungu yesterday met with President elect Hakainde Hichilema at former president Rupiah Banda’s residence.

And Lungu says he will comply with the constitutional provisions to transfer power peacefully to President-elect Hichilema.

The two met under the auspices of the Commonwealth election observer mission which was led by former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete.

The leaders held a closed door meeting, after which they appeared before the press for a photo session, during which Banda made a short address.

The former president who lost elections in 2011 and conceded defeat to Michael Sata said Lungu and Hichilema met under a cordial and friendly environment.

“Thank you to my brothers, the four presidents. I am sure you agree that there is no need of making a speech about what we discussed [in the closed door meeting] The atmosphere that you see speaks for itself. This speaks for itself and the honour has been given to us for receiving them in our home.

Addressing the nation earlier, President Lungu thanked the Zambian people for giving him an opportunity to be a Republican President.

He also congratulated President-elect Hichilema for becoming the seventh President.

“I want to thank you the Zambian people for giving me the opportunity to be your President. I will forever cherish and appreciate the authority you vested in me. All I ever wanted to do was to serve my country to the best of my abilities. Together with you, we did score in many areas. Countrymen and women, we held our general elections on Thursday and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has released the final results. Based on the ECZ results, I will comply with the Constitutional provisions for peaceful transitions of power. I would therefore congratulate my brother the President-elect, his Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema for becoming the seventh Republican President,” said President Lungu.