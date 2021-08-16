STATE House presidential assistants and some Zambian diplomats who were in the country to help the Patriotic Front in campaigns have been persuading President Edgar Lungu not to accept election defeat, impeccable sources have told News Diggers. The sources explained that the aides, diplomats and PF surrogates who include Sukwana Lukangaba, Zumani Zimba, Andrew Chellah, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, Anthony Mukwita, Milingo Lungu and Amos Chanda among others, want President Lungu to annul the election results by commanding ECZ not to declare Hakainde Hichilema the winner. “The President is surrounded by...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.