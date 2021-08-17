INDEPENDENT Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Josephine Mapoma says the authority currently has no comment regarding Prime Television’s resumption of operations as their focus now is the inauguration of President-elect Hakainde Hichilema. On Sunday, Prime Television Zambia posted on its official Facebook page that it was back and that it would cover the inauguration of the President elect Hichilema. The television station has been closed since early last year following the cancellation of its license by the IBA “in public interest”. In an interview on whether the authority had reinstated...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.