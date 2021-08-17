UNITED Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has congratulated government and the people of Zambia for the overall peaceful conduct of the just ended general elections.

According to a statement issued by UN spokesperson Stèphane Dujarric, Tuesday, Guterres said this was a clear testament to the continued commitment of Zambians to upholding democracy, peace and stability.

He said the UN would continue to support government and the people of Zambia in their efforts for a democratic, stable and prosperous country.

“The Secretary-General congratulates the Government and people of Zambia, as well as the electoral authorities, on the conduct of the 12 August general elections. The overall peaceful conduct of the elections is a clear testament to the continued commitment of the Zambian people to upholding Zambia’s democracy, peace and stability. The United Nations will continue to support the Government and the people of Zambia in their efforts for a democratic, stable and prosperous country,” read the statement.