THE EUROPEAN Union has congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema on his victory in the Presidential election. And the EU says despite a number of shortcomings during the campaigns, the election day was largely calm and the electoral process was technically well managed. In a statement, Monday, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell stated that the EU was looking forward to working with the new President, his government, as well as, the newly elected members of the National Assembly. “The European Union welcomes the announcement of results by the Electoral...



