Economist Professor Oliver Saasa speaks during the launch of a Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says the President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s win has excited many people because they are confident that he will put together a good management team and improve government’s image, which will translate into better economic fortunes for the country. And Prof Saasa predicts that Zambia, under President-elect Hichilema, will finally clinch an IMF programme. According to Bloomberg, Zambia’s Eurobonds and currency rallied after Hichilema scored a shock landslide victory in the nation’s presidential election. Zambia’s $1 billion of Eurobonds due in 2024 jumped 11% to 74.14 cents on...