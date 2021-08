THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it is investigating former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji and former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya for various financial crimes and money laundering activities. And the Commission has also confirmed that outgoing President Edgar Lungu’s friend Valden Findley is being investigated for similar financial crimes. Speaking at a media briefing, Friday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathews Kamanga, however, clarified that Dr Chilufya’s accounts had not been ceased. “The first case is concerning the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Joseph Malanji. I wish...



