OUTGOING President Edgar Lungu has pardoned two murder convicts; Matthew Mohan and former Chilanga member of parliament Keith Mukata. And President Lungu has pardoned Chishimba Kambwili despite his ongoing appeal case in the forgery case. Meanwhile, President Lungu has also pardoned former Ministry of Health acting principal accountant Zukas Kaoma who was convicted alongside Henry Kapoko for theft by public servant and money laundering involving over K6 million. Another notable person who he has pardoned is photographer Chellah Tukuta. This is according to a Government Gazette dated August 20, 2021....



