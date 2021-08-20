CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa says under President Edgar Lungu, PF was a criminal organisation whose main principle was theft. And Sangwa says President Lungu is one of the luckiest people but he screwed things up massively. Meanwhile, Sangwa says he will comment on President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema’s victory next week after he observes whom he will surround himself with. Speaking on Capital FM’s Breakfast Show, Thursday, Sangwa said under President Lungu’s leadership, PF lost its soul and became a criminal organisation masquerading as a political party. “PF started as a political...



