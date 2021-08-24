SOUTHERN African Development Community (SADC) chairperson Dr Lazarus Chakwera says the peaceful transition of power in Zambia is proof that Africa is not a charity case to be pitied or an infant that needs babysitting. And Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland says things in Zambia had deteriorated so much that many feared it would take a miracle for change to come. Meanwhile, United Kingdom Minister for Africa James Duddridge says President Hakainde Hichilema’s election has already acted as an inspiration to millions of people. Speaking during President Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.