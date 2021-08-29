FORMER president Edgar Lungu says he is tired and wants to rest, adding that he will hand over to the next PF president who is soon to be named. Speaking after he attended a church Service at Chainda’s St Theresa Catholic Church, Lungu said he understood the law and those who were advising him to retire were wasting their time because he had already made it clear he was not available for 2026 elections. “Just like I gave up the Presidency, I surrendered everything, I followed procedure. I have handed...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.