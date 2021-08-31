HUNDREDS of Kitwe vendors on Monday conducted a peaceful protest after the council removed them from the streets where they had been trading. The decision angered the vendors who started blocked the access road to the city council offices. The council removed the vendors from Pick n Pay, Shoprite and Salvation Army in the CBD. The angry vendors wondered why the local authority had decided to remove them from the streets without giving them any warning or grace period. The vendors said their sudden removal would greatly affect their operations...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.