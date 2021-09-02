FORMER Minister of Health Dr Brian Chituwo says he cannot understand why an institution like the Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) did not inform citizens immediately the Hayat-Vax ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ arrived in the country. Commenting on a Diggers investigation which revealed that Lusaka Businessman Valden Findlay’s company Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment imported fake COVID-19 vaccines for supply to the Ministry of Health, Dr Chituwo wondered why the vaccines were destroyed secretly. “I cannot understand how such quantities of COVID-19 vaccines would be imported. What happened? Does it mean that there was...
Menu