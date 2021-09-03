University of Zambia and Allied Workers Union, University of Zambia Professional Staff Union and University of Zambia Lecturers and Researches Union in Lusaka protest over delayed salaries at UNZA Main Campus on February 26, 2020 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UNIVERSITY of Zambia and Allied Workers Union (UNZAAWU) has threatened to go on strike if UNZA management does not meet the demand of an eight per cent salary increment. In an interview, UNZAAWU general secretary Michael Kaluba lamented that the cost of living was too high. “The question of a strike looming is actually a fact. As a union, we are just trying to follow the Industrial Relations Act, which is the law that governs industrial relations in the country. We are just trying to follow the provisions. You may...