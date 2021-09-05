THE NON-GOVERNMENTAL Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it is elated with the election of Nelly Mutti and Attractor Chisangano as Speaker and First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly respectively.

Speaking at a media briefing, Friday, NGOCC Chairperson Mary Mulenga said she was optimistic that the new administration would continue with the progressive trend of promoting gender balance in all strategic decision making positions.

Mulenga said NGOCC stood ready to provide the needed technical advice and assistance in areas involving advancing women’s issues.

“On behalf of the women’s movement, the Non-governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) congratulates Hon. Nelly Mutti and Hon, Attractor Chisangano on their appointments as Speaker and 1st Deputy Speaker respectively, As seasoned professionals in the legal fraternity, we have confidence that the duo will provide transformative leadership and propel gender equality in the National Assembly that will spur inclusive and participatory legislative functions towards promoting good governance, We also wish to congratulate the 2no Deputy Speaker Hon. Moses Moyo. As a movement, we believe in women and men working together,” Mulenga said.

Mulenga said such the appointments inspired hope for Zambian women and was expectant that gender parity would be embraced in all sectoral appointments.

“As Parliament prepares to begin its work and programmes for the next five years, the women’s movement looks forward to collaborating with the team of Honorable Members of Parliament with the leadership of the vibrant and very first ever female Speaker and her team. NGOCC stands ready to provide the needed technical advice and assistance on areas involving advancing women’s issues. We wish to take this opportunity to urge the Honorable Members of Parliament that the role they are going to play in Zambia’s development and governance discourse is not devoid of a national development framework such as the national Constitution, the national development plan, National Gender Policy among others which should be fully understood and appreciated in discharging their mandate,” said Mulenga.

“NGOCC would like to appreciate His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema for acknowledging the value of including women in decision-making positions. We are optimistic that this new administration will continue with this progressive trend of promoting gender balance in all appointments to strategic decision making positions, So far, most of the appointments inspire hope for the Zambian women and it is our expectation that going forward gender parity will be embraced in all sectoral appointments, We wish both Honorables, Mutti and Chisangano success as they take up their positions in leading our Zambian Parliament.”