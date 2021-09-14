Former Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa speaks during Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2rd annual anti-money laundering conference at Sandy's creation lodge along Kafue road in Lusaka on December 15, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa says thorough research is needed in setting up fast-track stolen assets recovery mechanisms and courts for corruption and economic crimes. In an interview, Mwitwa said the initiative was encouraging but needed to be done with a lot of research. He added that the country should adopt methods that were used in countries which had successfully set up fast-track courts on corruption. “The idea itself sounds encouraging but I think it is an initiative that will have to be done with a...