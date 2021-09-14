PF NATIONAL youth chairman Antonio Mwanza says if the UPND government does not want to be criticised, they can resign so that the country goes for an early election. And Mwanza says the UPND are in for a rude shock because they thought running a government is the same as running a political party. In an interview, Mwanza said it was worrying that the UPND and their supporters, especially on Facebook, do not want to be criticized on account that it was too early. “…they knew that all these were...



