AUDITOR General Dr Dick Sichembe has clarified that the Financial Statements of the Road Development Agency (RDA) are audited annually while road projects are only audited periodically in order to get a better picture of the status and the cost of the projects And Dr Sichembe says the audit of RDA, Election Funds and other audit clients were planned for and are part of the approved 2021 impactful audit work plan. On Wednesday, RDA board chairperson Samuel Mukupa expressed shock on why the Auditor General’s Office had not been auditing...



