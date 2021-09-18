President Hakainde Hichilema at the official opening of the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the services of some Permanent Secretaries and other senior government officials, as well as, some Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia’s various missions abroad.

Among those whose services have been terminated are; Ministry of Information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga, PSMD PS Borniface Chimbwali, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit national coordinator Chanda Kabwe, Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba, Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga, Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita, among others.

According to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Friday, President Hichilema said the terminations of some government officials was necessitated in order to entrench a new culture of accountability in the way that government works at Permanent Secretary level, and at senior Government level.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the services of some Government Officials at Permanent Secretary level, and other senior Government officials. The President says the move has been made in keeping with the promise of delivering servant-based leadership that focuses on optimizing value for citizens, in the manner that various government ministries function. President Hichilema explains that the terminations of some Government officials has also been necessitated in order to entrench a new culture of accountability in the way that government works at Permanent Secretary level, and at senior Government level,” the statement read.

“Meanwhile, the President has terminated the services of some Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia’s various missions abroad. The President says this is in order to foster a new culture of economic diplomacy underpinned by meritocracy, and to optimize the value derived from Zambia’s various diplomatic relationships around the world.”

Here is the list of terminations and diplomatic recalls:

Permanent Secretaries

Chanda Kabwe – DMMU (National Cordinator)

Juliana Shoko – Office of the Vice President

Borniface Chimbwali – PSMD

Amos Malupenga – Ministry of Information

Eng Matthew Ngulube – Local government

Chanda Kaziya – Labour and Social Security

Lennox Kalonde – Works and Supply

Songowayo Zyambo Agriculture

Barnaby Mulenga – Mines and Minerals Development

Misheck Lungu – Transport and Communication

Dr Sastone Silomba – Gender

Masiye Banda – Home Affairs

Emmanuel Ngulube – Health

Danny Bukali – Western Province

Bright Nundwe Copperbelt

Joyce Nsamba – Southern

Charles Mushota – Luapula

Willis Nangimela – North- Western

Bernard Chomba – Central

Royd Chakaba – Northern

Japhet Lombe deputy permanent secretary – Eastern

Service Commissioners

Amos Musonda chairman – Local Government Service Commission

Dickson Chasaya chairman – Civil Service Commission

Hilary Chipango vice chairperson – Civil Service Commission

Diplomats

Anthony Mukwita Ambassador – Germany

Emmanuel Mwamba Ambassador – Ethiopia

Martha Mwitumwa Ambassador – Switzerland

Nkandu Munalula Ambassador – Belgium

Gen Paul Mihoba High Commissioner – UK

Winnie Chibesakunda Ambassador -China

Judith Kapijimpanga High Commissioner – India

Benson Chali High Commissioner – Tanzania

Emmauel Chenda Ambassador – Zimbabwe

Daniel Chisenga Consul General – China

Alfreda Kasembe Ambassador – Brazil

Ibrahim Mumba Ambassador – Saudi Arabia

Goodwell Lungu Deputy High Commissioner – Botswana