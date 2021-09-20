PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to have a mindset change and ensure people do not take what does not belong to them. And President Hichilema has hailed the church for facilitating spiritual growth by teaching values like “thou shall not steal”. Meanwhile President Hichilema says the discontinuation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs and realignment of ministries is meant to ensure government serves the people better. Speaking during the thanksgiving service for peaceful elections at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Sunday, President Hichilema...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.