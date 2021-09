Former FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza speaks to journalists shortly after he defected to the PF. Mwanza was received by deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri (r) and national youth chairperson Stephen Kampyongo at the party secretariat on January 20, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has summoned PF member of the central committee Antonio Mwanza for questioning.

In a letter dated September 21, Mwanza has been directed to report to the DEC/Anti Money Laundering offices today at 14:00 hours without fail.

“Take note that you are required to report to the DEC AMLIU offices situated at the former Ministry of Justice Building in Ridgeway Area on 221st September 2021 at 14:00 hours without fail,” the letter read.