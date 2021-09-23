ARCHBISHOP Telesphore Mpundu says PF should prove that there is unprofessionalism in the police service because they did not cry foul when they were in power. And Archbishop Mpundu says it is not shocking to find colossal sums of money in people’s homes given the manner in which public resources were abused in the previous regime. In an interview, Tuesday, Archbishop Mpundu said it was strange that PF was crying foul about police conduct. “If they are talking about unprofessional conduct and violence, it has to be proved. You just...



