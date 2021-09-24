Mines and Minerals Minister Paul Kabuswe at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government will ensure that investors in the mining sector are properly taxed so that they are not discouraged from making investments. Addressing management at Nonferrous Company Africa Mining (NFCA) in Kalulushi, Wednesday, Kabuswe said mining was key to the country’s economic development “Mining is key to our economic development. We want to have the right benefit. Actually, with the President, we have said we are going to have a tax regime that will be a win-win. You should be properly taxed so...