COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo has given the police a 24-hour ultimatum to establish exactly what transpired during the gassing incident that saw over 200 pupils at Buyantanshi Technical school falling victims. On Tuesday, the Police disclosed that they were investigating a report of suspected fumigation reported to have occurred at Buyantanshi Technical School (BUTECH) which affected about 136 pupils. The Police described the condition of the victims as stable but stated that the total number of victims was expected to increase as some pupils were still being taken to Hospital...



