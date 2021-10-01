THE Auditor General’s Report on Accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 has revealed that wasteful expenditure among ministries increased from K3.7 million in 2019 to K1.4 billion in 2020. And the Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other Statutory Institutions for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 has listed the failure to collect funds amounting to K16.6 billion as the largest irregularity. Speaking during a briefing, Thursday, Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe said the Report on Accounts of the...



