PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says State House was astounded by the level of waste and plunder revealed in the Auditor General’s report, further stating that one cannot allow wasteful expenditure to spike from K3 million to over K1.4 billion over a period of 12 months. And Bwalya says if there is a departure in the manner that UPND members present themselves on important issues, the party has the responsibility to remind them of what their initial commitment was. The Auditor General’s Report on Accounts of the Republic for the financial...



