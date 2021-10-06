ZESCO Limited has justified the $797,902,517.54 debt owed to local and cross border power suppliers, stating that the company is in a fix as it is buying power at a high cost and selling it at a lower cost. In an interview, Zesco Limited senior corporate affairs manager Dr John Kunda said there was need to renegotiate the whole process. The Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other Statutory Institutions for the financial year ended 31st December 2019 revealed that Zesco Limited owed local and cross...



