VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says putting investigative wings such as the Anti-Corruption Commission under the Office of the President is only meant for oversight functions as there will be no invisible hand interfering with their operations. And Vice-President Nalumango has urged public office holders to be ready for lifestyle audits as they are not in those offices to enrich themselves. Speaking during the Vice-President’s question time in Parliament, Friday, Vice-President Nalumango said the investigative agencies would maintain their independence in their operations despite being under the Office of the President. She...



