FORMER labour minister Austin Liato says the UPND government should be given more time to implement their campaign promises. At a press briefing, Monday, Liato said it was impossible for development to be achieved within the two months which UPND had been in government. “Let me start by emphasizing that the President was elected and sworn in on the 24th of August 2021. So, you realise that between that time and now it is a period of two months. It is a very short time. I do know that within...



